Bigg Boss 15, 22 November 2021, Written Update: Clash between Vishal Kotharia and Jay Bhanushali

In today’s episode, a press conference was organised for all housemates, where journalists were seen putting forth tough questions in front of the contestants. Tejasswi was the one who faced a lot of heat. A question about her statement on Shamita being dominant cropped up. Soon after, the journalist asked her own dominant nature towards Karan is valid. Shamita begins to laugh, while Tejasswi opined she doesn’t try to dominate Karan. Another person brought up another instance, wherein Tejasswi fed Karan with her hand and while doing so, also asked him not to talk to Neha again. To this, the TV star explained that she doesn’t the people she loves being insulted by others.

She clarified the statement came after Neha called Karan a puppy who runs behind everywhere. After the press conference, a new day begins with an ugly fight. Vishal and Jay were seen pushing each other as other housemates tried to calm the situation. Jay becomes emotional after Vijay brings the former’s family into the rift. Tejasswi asks everyone to be within their limits while warning them about the finale. Later, Bigg Boss assembles everyone in the hall to announce that the audiences vote will decide who makes it up to the Top 5. Upon hearing the announcements, worried contestants indulge in discussing new game strategies.

Bigg Boss also allow the VIP contestants to order the new wild card entrants. Tense Devoleena and Rashami Desai talk about being strong. Rashami also warns Devoleena to stay away from Karan and Tejasswi as they are tough.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

