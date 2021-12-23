Bigg Boss 15, 22nd December 2021, Written Update: Nishant Bhat breaks ties with Pratik Sehajpal

In today’s episode, Nishant tells Umar that Karan should win the ‘ticket to finale’ and suggests him to hide the egg so the task won’t move forward. Rakhi asks the finalists to ask for the other inmates’ support. Abhijeet tells he doesn’t want to beg anyone. He says the show is running because of him. Devoleena and Rashami tell him to shut up. The next round of the task starts. Nishant throws the egg outside the house. Umar tries to climb the wall and Bigg Boss asks him to get down. Nishant says he doesn’t want anyone to win as he was eliminated. Pratik tells Karan that the task shouldn’t get rejected.

Bigg Boss tells the contestants that he believes that Nishant’s actions weren’t indicated to reject the task and informs everyone that all the finalists of the task have another chance left, as per the instructions, and asks them to not repeat the same. Shamita tells Karan that they need to eliminate Tejasswi so he can be saved. Tejasswi tells Karan that no one's playing for her because she convinced the rest to play for him. Later, Rakhi announces Devoleena as the winner. Rashami, Karan, and Shamita tell Rakhi is being unfair and they all argue. Karan tells Tejasswi that Rakhi and Devoleena want her to win. Tejasswi asks Karan if he has a problem with it. Pratik and Nishant argue again.

Devoleena eliminates Rashami. Rashami tells Rakhi to lick her vomit. Rashami tells Pratik that it’s his parents’ mistake. Pratik throws a cup and warns her to not involve his parents. Nishant apologizes to Pratik for being his friend and tells him he wants to break ties. Karan tells Tejasswi that she should be ashamed to play unfairly to win. Tejasswi cries to Devoleena and tells her she’s alone. The next morning, Rakhi tells Devoleena that Tejasswi might flip. Karan tells Tejasswi he wants to be alone.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15, 21st December 2021, Written Update: Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal’s massive fight