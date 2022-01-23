Bigg Boss 15, 22nd January 2022, Written Update: Mithun Chakraborty graces Salman Khan’s show

In today’s episode, Salman Khan enters and tells he has given a task for the contestants to name a member who has reached the finale week with others’ support. After the task, Salman says that the final power is with the audience as they can vote. He connects the call with the contestants. He takes a break from them and Salman enters the stage dancing on Mithun’s iconic song ‘Disco Dancer’. Later Mithun Chakraborty also joins him and Salman welcomes him.

Salman shares a hilarious incident with Mithun while the shooting of Veer was taking place. He tells everyone that Mithun will be judging the show ‘Hunarbaaz’ at 9pm on Colors Tv. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the stage and tell that they’re the host of Mithun’s new show. Bharti teases Mithun and makes everyone laugh. Haarsh asks Mithun how will it be to become a judge. Mithun tells it’ll be fun but with responsibilities. Haarsh tells Salman and Mithun to have an expression battle based on situations. Bharti and Haarsh leave and Salman connects the call.

Salman introduces Mithun to everyone. Later, the contestants give Mithun a tribute by performing on his songs. Mithun appreciates their performance and thanks them for their love. Then Mithun tells that he loves Salman a bit too much and gives his best regard to everyone. Salman escorts Mithun out. After that, Salman tells everyone that the finale is next week and signs off.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

