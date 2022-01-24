Bigg Boss 15, 23 January 2022, Written Update: Salman Khan teases Rakhi Sawant over Mika Singh's birthday kiss

In today's episode, Salman Khan announces that the Bigg Boss finale is on January 30th. He says Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijit Bichukale are nominated, and two among them will be eliminated this week. Salman teases Karan Kundrra because his parents approve of his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. He recalls that Karan wanted to talk to Tejasswi's parents but couldn't do it. The host tests Karan's fluency in the Marathi language, and to a surprise, Salman connects to Tejasswi's parents over a video call. Tejasswi's mom says she likes Karan and feels good to see them supporting each other in the game.

Later, the host asks Rakhi to unveil some t-shirts for a game. The contestants are asked to write a lovely message for a housemate they love and a negative note on a housemate’s t-shirt they want to attack in the last week of the finale. Shamita Shetty picks war against Abhijit and writes a heartfelt note for Nishant Bhat, saying he couldn't understand her loyalty and friendship. Rakhi Sawant sends love to all and hatred to Devoleena, saying the latter never reciprocates love and only uses her.

Salman welcomes Mika Singh on stage to promote his new single 'Majnu.' Salman pulls Rakhi's leg on her kiss controversy with Mika and asks if it is the latter's birthday today. Rakhi says, 'Oh my God,' while Salman asks her to pass a flying kiss to Mika. Furthermore, Salman welcomes Iulia Vantur to perform 'Main Chala.' The new music album starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal is sung by Salman's rumored girlfriend Iulia and singer Guru Randhawa.

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa enter the BB house and conduct a disco dancer competition in which Karan and Rakhi win the title of Disco King and Disco Queen, respectively. After a while, Tejasswi gets angry at Karan for writing on Shamita's shirt while Karan is seen kicking a table in anger. Karan shares to Nishant that there is nothing between him and Shamita, yet Tejasswi doubts his intentions. Bigg Boss announces that two housemates will be evicted from the game.

