Bigg Boss 15, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Pratik pushes Umar during a fight

In today's episode, everyone wakes up and gather in the kitchen to start breakfast. While everyone was sitting in the breakfast area, an argument started to heat up between the VIP contestants and the non VIP contestants. During this, Pratik and Umar get into a fight and start talking to each other. Pratik gets aggressive and he says something about Umar's sister. Umar shouts at Pratik and tells him to stay within his limits or else he will talk about his mother. Pratik gets angry and shouts at Umar to not cross his limit. Others try to stop them from fighting. Vishal and Karan interrupt them and ask them to calm down. They start pushing each other during the fight.

Later, a fight was seen going on between “love birds” Karan and Tejasswi. Karan tells Tejasswi that she should always remember to take her meds. What will happen if he leaves this house then who will take care of her. Tejasswi gets emotional and urges Karan that he should not be worried about this. Later, seeing Tejasswi with Vishal, Karan started feeling tense. Previously he also told Umar that he is jealous of Vishal and his game strategies for coming near Tejasswi. Karan gets emotional thinking about how he will handle everything in the game and between his feelings. Umar sees him and comes there, and tells Karan that he should not be tense about this. Vishal will not do such a thing with him.

After lunchtime, Bigg Boss announces a task for Shamita in which she has to select a contestant between Neha and Rajiv. She gets tense and tells everyone that today is elimination day so she has to pick between Rajiv and Neha, so one of them can be eliminated. Shamita gets worried and tells Karan that Rajiv is like her brother and Neha is her good friend. She further adds that it's a tough decision for her and she doesn't know what to do. On the other hand, Rajiv starts crying saying that he does not want to go.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

