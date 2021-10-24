Bigg Boss 15, 23rd October 2021, Written Update: Hina And Maniesh grace the show

In today’s episode of Bigg Boss 15’s task, Karan was rated 100% original, Shamita as 50-50 and Jay as 100% fake, by the rest of the contestants. Salman welcomes Hina and sends her to the house. The contests welcome Hina cheerfully, and she tells them she’s conducting a boot camp. Hina tells Vishal, Ieshaan, Simba, Umar that they’ll do the mopping. Hina tells Shamita to spread the sauces on the table. She tells the biscuit boys that they have to clean the table without using their hands and clean it in a “sexy” way. Hina calls Ieshaan-Miesha, Nishant-Karan and tells them to fold the bedsheet dancing.

Hina calls Jay-Afsana and Karan-Shamita and tells the girls that whenever she’ll ask a question and they reply with a yes, they have to wax the men. Hina tells Karan and Akasa to feed mismatched food to Tejasswi and Pratik respectively, and tells them to maintain a smiling face throughout. Hina bids goodbye. Then, Salman introduces Rajiv Adatia as the first wild-card entry. Salman tells the contestants that he will reveal what every contestant spoke about them and each one of them should guess who told it and put foam on their face.

Salman welcomes Maniesh Paul for the first time on the sets of Bigg Boss. Maniesh says that he’ll ask Salman a few questions and if the answer is “yes”, Salman has to do something for him. Salman answers “yes” to a few of the questions and Maniesh makes him dance on his hook steps. Maniesh enters the house and asks Nishant to create hooksteps for the contestants. He shows photos of the contestants and tells them to explain it. He then goes ahead with a serious task and calls out each contestant and gives them a chilli with a tag and tells them to give it to the person they think is associated with the title.

