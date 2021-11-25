Bigg Boss 15, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Bigg Boss announces eviction

In today’s episode, contestants wake up on a friendship song. Vishal and Tejasswi talk on camera with the audience and wish them a very good morning. Rajiv tells Umar that Neha did not come to talk to him. He adds he has a brain and shouldn't follow Neha else his game will be affected. Neha confronts Rajiv and says if he has a problem with her then he should directly come to her. The duo has a conversation. Tejasswi talks with Vishal, Karan, and Umar. She says in the top 5, 3 members are from OTT. Vishal and Umar agree with Tejasswi and Vishal says Nishant, Pratik, and Shamita have great unity. Karan and Tejasswi agree to that.

Neha tells Karan that Pratik is sensitive but he is vocal with his thoughts and he confronts the person. Later, a verbal argument occurs between Pratik and Umar. Post that Pratik and Umar push each other. Karan, Vishal, Nishant, and others try to block Umar and Pratik. Umar claims Pratik has abused him.

Pratik apologizes to Umar and says he didn’t abuse him. The verbal argument continues between Pratik and Umar over abusing each other. Afterward, Nishant says to Pratik that he is a soft target thus he should avoid reacting to everything. He says Umar doesn’t have content thus he tries to fetch by taking a stand for Rajiv.

Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather in the garden area. He asks the bottom 6 to take their lanterns and stand on the platform. Jay, Simba, Rajiv, Vishal, Neha, and Umar meet inmates. Everyone wishes each other good luck. Bigg Boss announces amid the bottom 6 one will leave the house immediately. Karan, Tejasswi, Nishant, Shamita, and Pratik get an opportunity to save their favorite contender and evict the one amid the 6.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed faces flak for her see through black attire; Fans ask ‘Why copy Kendall Jenner?’