Bigg Boss 15, 24th December 2021, Written Update: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash take a break

In today’s episode, Karan and Tejasswi argue with each other. Karan throws items and tells Tejasswi doesn’t respect him. Tejasswi apologises to him. Rakhi tells Abhijeet that she doesn’t like Tejasswi going back to Karan after everything that has happened between them and tells that they both don’t love each other. Umar tells Rakhi that Tejasswi was playing a double game in the task. Rakhi gets shocked. Karan and Tejasswi calmly talk to each other. Pratik tells Shamita that Rakhi got hurt genuinely and she walks away annoyed. Tejasswi and Karan try to solve things and end up annoying each other.

Later, Tejasswi tells she has decided to play alone. Karan and Tejasswi agree on solving their compatibility issues outside the house. They decide to take a break until they get out of the house. They hug each other and Karan gives a kiss on Tejasswi’s cheek. Bigg Boss announces that Rakhi can take four contestants to the Christmas party with her. Rakhi chooses Tejasswi, Devoleena, Umar, and Pratik. Karan reads the ‘licious task’ where Shamita and Karan are chefs. The rest watch Rakhi, Pratik, Umar, Devoleena, and Tejasswi have a Christmas party. The five of them thank Bigg Boss for this opportunity.

Abhijeet feels bad that Rakhi didn’t select him. Tejasswi tries talking to Karan but he stays quiet. Umar tells Rashami that he doesn’t like Tejasswi’s behaviour. Karan hugs Tejasswi and she tells him that this won’t work and Rakhi stares at them. The next morning, Abhijeet asks Devoleena to wash his clothes and she refuses. Rakhi tells Tejasswi that she doesn’t cook well and asks her to not prepare breakfast. Nishant tells Tejasswi that he doesn’t like it when Devoleena comes in between his’ and Pratik’s matter.

