Bigg Boss 15, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale eliminated

In today’s episode, Bigg Boss tells everyone to come to the garden area and asks Rashami, Devoleena, and Abhijeet to stand on the podiums and tells everyone that 2 among them will be eliminated today. Bigg Boss announces that Rashami will be one of the finalists and says Abhijeet and Devoleena will be eliminated. Everyone wishes them the best and Pratik tells Abhijeet that he can cry and let his emotions out. Abhijeet says No. They thank everyone and leave the house. Rakhi tells she has no one to talk to anymore and Pratik tells he’ll miss Abhijeet. Nishant tells Pratik that he can’t believe they reached the finale week.

The next day, Rashami tells everyone that this year, people aren’t violent much in the house. Rashami tells Tejasswi that she regrets supporting her. Tejasswi tells her that she has changed after entering the show. Rashami tells her she’ll stay away from her after the show is over. Karan asks Tejasswi why did she taunt Rashami earlier. Tejasswi tells him she’ll apologize as he’s making her look like the villain. Tejasswi tells Rakhi that Karan is taking Rashami’s side. Karan asks her to not play the sympathy card.

Rashami tells Karan that Tejasswi started it. Tejasswi asks Karan if Rashami’s words are justified. Karan asks her to stop taunting others first. Tejasswi and Karan fight and Karan walks off. Rakhi tells Pratik that he uses girls like they’re biscuits and Pratik gets hurt and starts crying. Rashami tells Rakhi to stop. Karan tells Rashami that Tejasswi won’t accept if she’s wrong. Tejasswi tells Karan that he yelled at her. Karan tells her that she has a lot of ego. Bigg Boss connects the call to RJ Karan and Palak and tells them that they’ll give 6 lakhs if the contestants answer honestly.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra accepts he's diplomatic; Shamita Shetty accuses Tejasswi Prakash for targeting her