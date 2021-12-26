Bigg Boss 15, 25th December 2021, Written Update: RRR’s cast on Bigg Boss House

In today’s episode, Alia sings happy birthday to Salman and welcomes him. Salman thanks her for the wishes and tells everyone to go watch RRR on January 7th. Alia says it’s her first Telugu film where she has spoken the language herself. Alia adds “welcomes and kisses to everyone” in Telugu. Salman welcomes NTR and Ram Charan on stage. NTR and Ram teach a hook step to Salman. Salman welcomes S. S. Rajamouli. They all do the hookstep together. Ram makes Salman sing Didi Tera Devar Deewana in English.

Rajamouli makes Salman enact a fighting scene. Salman then connects the call with the contestants and everyone gets surprised to see the cast of RRR. Alia asks Abhijeet to sing. The contestants dance to pay a tribute to Salman. Later, Rajamouli brings a cake for Salman’s birthday surprise and he cuts the cake. Salman tells the contestants to watch RRR when they’re out of the house. Salman thanks the contestants for their surprise and the RRR team thanks everyone and leaves.

Salman tells the contestants that it’s their fault no one is becoming the VIP as they keep getting the tasks rejected. Salman asks Karan what his problem if Tejasswi won. Karan tells he has a problem with Rakhi being unfair. Salman tells it wasn’t Tejasswi’s fault then. Salman asks why Shamita and Umar were also upset about it. He tells Umar to think about the matter when Rashami also told him Tejasswi is controlling Umar and cuts the call. Umar tells Tejaswi to change her behaviour. Karan tells Umar to think about what Salman said. Rashami tells Umar that Salman meant Tejasswi isn’t controlling him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt is a gorgeous nari in saree with a gajra on Bigg Boss 15 for RRR promotion; PHOTOS