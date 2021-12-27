Bigg Boss 15, 26th December 2021, Written Update: Nora Fatehi & Guru Randhawa play games inside BB house

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan scolds Abhijeet Bichukale for not appearing on time and asks him to behave. But it turns out to be a prank. Salman says people are searching peculiar questions about the contestants and plays a game 'Dhondle,'where housemates reply to most asked questions about themselves. Salman asks Shamita why she pretends to have pain during dishwashing; Rakhi imitates her, and Shamita gets offended while the former keeps laughing. Later, Salman plays a game where a giant hand slaps the player if other housemates disagree with their answers.

Afterward, Salman welcomes Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur who promoted their upcoming movie 'Jersey.' The duo brings a band to wish Salman a happy birthday. They also performed on the 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai' song. Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz dance on 'Dhating Naach,' followed by Shahid & Salman. Further, the inmates play a game where they dedicate a jersey to a loser, stating a reason. Shahid shares the beautiful theme of the movie, which teaches people that trying is more important than winning. Shamita cries, and she says she felt like quitting.

Salman welcomes Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa, who promote their new song 'Dance Meri Rani’. Nora teaches Salman the hook step and plays a game in which the former asks Salman to compliment her and wink. The trio also performs belly dance on Katrina's song 'Mashallah.'

Nora and Guru Randhawa go inside the Bigg Boss house and play 'Abhi Nahi Toh Kabhi Nahi.' Karan shares candy with Tejasswi and proposes her, saying he had the best 12 weeks with her.Nora calls Pratik and Umar biscuit boys, and asks them to be shirtless and sit on the ATVs. She also tells the girls to spray water on someone they don't want to go on a ride with. Rakhi, Rashami, Shamita, spray on Pratik. Tejasswi & Devoleena spray on Umar.

Nora asks everyone to open the gifts & letters given by secret Santas of the house. Rakhi and Shamita receive no gifts. Meanwhile, everyone shares emotional moments reading the notes. This week, Santa Nora announces that there will be no eviction due to Salman's birthday. Rakhi realizes Devoleena is using her.

