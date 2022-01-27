Bigg Boss 15, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Tejasswi and Shamita fight again

In today’s episode, Nishant questions Karan’s allegiance towards him. Karan reads out the last task 'BB HOTEL', a hotel of staff and guests. The staff will have to follow guests' commands on Bigg Boss' announcement. In the first round, audiences will have to score, and after 2 days, the one with the least votes to be eliminated from the show. The first round begins with Tejasswi and Shamita Karan asks Tejasswj to give him a massage. Karan tells Shamita that Tejasswi isn't giving him a good massage. Shamita comes and tells she'll do it and sits on Karan's back. Tejasswi pulls her back and reminds her that he isn't Raqesh. Karan laughs and Shamita tells her that she's just doing her task.

Karan goes and consoles Tejasswi. Tejasswi calls Shamita an aunty. Everyone cheers for Shamita. Tejasswi walks away angrily. Karan tells Tejasswi that he's not insecure like her. Later, Tejasswi asks Karan to apologize. Then, everyone dances and the round ends. Bigg Boss asks the audience to vote for everyone for their performance. The audience does so. Shamita tells Tejasswi that she was just doing her task and tells Karan that she isn't interested in him so he should take care of Tejasswi. Pratik asks her to calm down. Shamita tells Tejasswi that she puts other women down but calls herself a feminist. Tejasswi and Shamita fight.

Shamita goes to the luggage area and cries. Tejasswi asks Shamita if they can talk and Shamita denies. Shamita locks herself in the bathroom and Tejasswi apologizes and asks her to come out. Later, Pratik and Nishant console Shamita. The audience enters the house and the next task begins. After the votes, Rakhi feels bad that she got the lowest votes. Karan tells Tejasswi that he doesn't like her spending a lot of time with Nishant. Shamita cries and tells Nishant that people don't care about her.

