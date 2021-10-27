Bigg Boss 15, 26th October 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi falls sick?

In today’s episode, Karan and Tejasswi discuss about his love life. Tejasswi tells Karan that Akasa asked her if she likes him. She clarifies to Karan that she has no feelings for him. Jay tells Nishant that he asked Afsana to pretend like she’s fasting and they’ll cut the clips where she eats. Ieshaan fights with Rajiv and tells him his behaviour is different. Rajiv tells him that they’re not friends anymore, they’ll play along as contestants. Rajiv tells Ieshaan that he isn’t giving any time to him.

Karan says the captaincy will have two teams, Team A; Tejasswi, Pratik, Nishant, Miesha, Rajiv, Simba. Team B; Afsana, Akasa, Karan, Vishal, Jay, Umar and Ieshaan. Team B should stand on the alphabet in the garden and if they step out of the alphabet then they will be disqualified. Team A should try to bring them out of that alphabet. Karan and Shamita are the referees of this task, but they’re not allowed to make new rules. The task starts and Nishant tells Tejasswi to act like she fainted or something to distract them. Simba puts powder on Afsana and she puts it on Tejasswi and she coughs and feels suffocated.

Karan picks up Tejasswi and takes her to the house. Tejasswi starts laughing and Karan asks if this was planned. Rajiv comes out and asks Umar to come since Tejasswi needs a doctor. Jay tells Umar that Tejasswi is acting and everyone lashes out at her. Tejasswi tells Umar to not feel guilty. Afsana tells Rajiv that he won’t be able to fit in the alphabet. Rajiv tells her to think about what she’s talking about instead of taunting him. Bigg Boss tells everyone that today’s captaincy task has ended. Rajiv cries and Afsana apologises. Karan tells Tejasswi he freaked out looking at her in that state and she should’ve told him that she was acting. Tejasswi apologises.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.