Bigg Boss 15, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Rajiv gets jealous of Ieshaan

In today's episode, everyone wakes up dancing. While Karan, Umar, and other contestants were sleeping. Jay saw Afsana sleeping and urges her to wake up. He tells Afsana that she cannot become a leader in this house with this behaviour of hers. Afsana gets irritated and tells Jay to let her sleep for a few minutes but Jay keeps on insisting. While Vishal wakes up and checks the date, he gets upset after checking the date and looks at the sky. He then wishes his mother a happy birthday and tells other people that he used to talk to his brother that his mother has become a star. After that Karan and Umar were talking about yesterday's game.

Karan then sees Shamita and tells her how he lost everything this year. Shamita asks him what is he talking about, then Karan tells her that he was in a toxic relationship, which made him lose everything, his friends and families. Shamita consoles him and tells him that she knows how much struggle he would have been gone through because her past relationships was also toxic. Ieshaan and Vishal, were talking about Ieshaan's behaviour with Miesha. He said Rajiv thinks that Ieshaan used to talk to Miesha with wrong intentions. Vishal asks him how was their relationship, Ieshaan shouts at him and says he's tired because everyone asks him how is their relationship. And also, Miesha thinks that Ieshaan's family hates her.

Ieshaan then goes to Rajiv and asks him why he thinks that his relationship with Miesha is bad. Ieshaan asks him to stop ruining his image on TV. Karan explains to Ieshaan that he thinks Rajiv is jealous from Miesha because she is taking Ieshaan's attention from her. Rajiv tells Ieshaan that he is not jealous. Jay asks everyone.

