Bigg Boss 15, 27th January 2022, Written Update: Rakhi Sawant gets eliminated

In today’s episode, the audience enters the house and Bigg Boss tells Karan, Rashami and Pratik will be the staff members. Tejasswi asks Karan for a back massage and he sits on her and gives her a massage. Nishant and Shamita act like a couple and Pratik serves them a beverage. Later, Tejasswi and Karan dance under the blanket. Karan, Pratik, and Rashami lift Tejasswi, Shamita, and Rakhi respectively and everyone cheers for them. Bigg Boss ends the round and asks them to vote. Karan tells Tejasswi that he feels better now that he got the highest votes.

Karan asks Tejasswi to sort things out with Shamita. Tejasswi tells Shamita isn’t ready to listen to her. Rakhi tells Rashami that Tejasswi restricts Karan’s communication. The next set of the audience enters the house and Bigg Boss tells Tejasswi, Rakhi, Nishant, and Rashami will be the staff members. They entertain the audience and the audience calls Tejasswi a lioness. Bigg Boss ends the round and tells he’ll reveal the scores after the task. Rakhi hides in the washroom and Pratik comes there and hears noises. Pratik asks who’s there and Rakhi comes and scares him dressed as a ghost. Pratik gets scared and runs. Pratik, Karan, and Shamita are the staff members. Rakhi entertains the audience in ghost attire.

Karan tells Shamita that he will support her if she’s right and apologises for Tejasswi’s behaviour. Karan and Tejasswi dance. Bigg Boss tells RJ Karan and RJ Palak found them genuine and that’s why they decide to return 6 lakhs to them, so the prize money is 50 lakhs. Bigg Boss tells Rakhi got the lowest votes so she will be eliminated. Rakhi hugs and cries, thanks everyone, and leaves. Tejasswi reads the task where the men should assign certain qualities to the women. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa enter the house and show Karan’s journey video.

