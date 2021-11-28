Bigg Boss 15, 27th November 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan gives advice to Karan Kundrra

In today’s episode, Salman welcomes everyone and tells everyone to watch ‘Antim’, the movie. Salman says the war between the wildcards and the other contests have begun. Salman says the wildcards had a task of telling the inmates who isn’t their competition. The task ends with Nishant and Karan fighting. Salman asks the VIPs why Shamita was targeted the most and Devoleena and Rashmi express their views. Salman asks Pratik who was his priority: Neha or Simba? Pratik tells Neha was clearly his priority and he had informed about that to Simba as well. Umar says Pratik didn’t stand by his friend Simba, whom he planned to save initially so hence, he cannot be trusted.

Salman tells Karan that he is not on a vacation, so he needs to concentrate on the trophy. The host says Karan’s focus is only on Tejasswi now, but in this house, everyone’s here to win and focus, so he should do that too. Salman tells Karan that he can fall in love but not put his career at stake. Salman tells everyone the audience is confused about their personality and tells them to focus on the game. In the house, Shamita tells Rajiv that Rashmi judged her whereas Rakhi empathised with her. Rashmi tells Karan to not lose his focus. Nishant tells Tejasswi that he’s going to be the same no matter what.

Salman welcomes Esha Singh and Vivian and they make Rakhi-Ritesh and Tejasswi-Karan take a compatibility and chemistry test, and both the pair win the titles respectively. They leave after promoting ‘Sirf Tum’. Ravi Dubey and Ravi Kishan came to promote “Mastiyakaan”. Salman sends them to the house. They go and ask the non VIPs to select a VIP member who is not a threat to them. Salman ends the show by saying Neha Dhupia will be going to the house tomorrow and Suniel Shetty and his son will also grace the stage.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

