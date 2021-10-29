Bigg Boss 15, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi and Karan's romantic chemistry

In today's episode, Bigg Boss gives a new task to all the contestants, because yesterday the task got cancelled from which Bigg Boss was going to pick a captain in the house. Then Bigg Boss asked all the participants to pick any two from all. Then the two contestants will fight with each other for becoming the captain. The captain will be selected based on their entertainment skills and leadership skills. Everyone gathered around and decided to pick Jay and Vishal for the leadership challenge. Pratik gets irritated and takes a stand for himself, he tells everyone and says that he has all the qualities of becoming a leader. Because he can entertainment and has good leadership skills.

Everyone gets worried and asks why Pratik is doing this. Bigg Boss asked Pratik to calm down or else the task will be cancelled. Pratik was still stubborn and was asking to participate in the captaincy task. Bigg Boss announces to cancel the task because of indiscipline. As soon as Pratik gets to know that the task is cancelled, he started fighting with other people. The heated argument started between Jay, Pratik, and Vishal. Everyone tried to calm down Pratik and make him understand.

After all the task drama, everyone witnessed a romantic gesture of Tej. The vibes were so romantic because Tej called Karan Kundrra "Kundari" romantically. She asked him, "Kundari, how am I looking?" When Karan saw her, he complimented her, and said, "You are looking so beautiful." He then romantically fixes her hair. This gave a hint of new love in the air. Karan and Tej were blushing while looking at each other. Everyone was busy teasing them about how they looked good together.

﻿We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

