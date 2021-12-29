Bigg Boss 15, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Rashami Desai questions Nishant Bhat’s decision

In today’s episode, Tejasswi wins the last round and she eliminates Shamita. Bigg Boss says according to the rules, Team Red has more players and hence they win the ticket to finale. Bigg Boss tells Tejasswi, Karan, Umar, Rashami, and Abhijeet are nominated for eliminations. Umar tells Karan that Devoleena’s third priority is Tejasswi and asks Karan why she was angry if he chose Rashami over her. Karan tells Tejasswi has a lot of ego now because she has more supporters and it’s not his fault.

Rashami asks Nishant why he nominated her. Nishant tells it’s because she doesn’t contribute much to the tasks as he pointed out by him before. Pratik defends Nishant and Tejasswi yells at him to not speak on behalf of him. Rashami and Umar say mean things about Nishant. Rakhi searches Abhijeet’s bag and finds her stolen items and accuses him of stealing. Tejasswi asks Karan if he fought with Umar. Karan tells her that they were arguing about saving Rashami. Tejaswi asks Karan why is he supporting Rashami. Karan tells he’s just trying to save Umar. Karan tells Umar that he can’t fight with Tejasswi to save Rashami and asks Umar to play for himself as Rashami can play by herself. Umar tells he can’t do that. Karan asks Umar why is he fighting with him and Tejasswi to save Rashami. Umar says that’s how he is. Karan tells Umar that he’s gone mad and tells him to think about himself.

Shamita tells Umar can’t handle the fact that Rashami is nominated. Nishant tells Pratik that Rashami follows Karan everywhere. Karan tells Tejasswi doesn’t give him attention. Karan reads the next task. After the task, Bigg Boss tells them he heard them plan to reject the task and warns them that no one will get a ticket to finale now.