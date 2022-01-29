Bigg Boss 15, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Siddhartha Dey enters the house

In today’s episode, Siddhartha Dey enters the house and talks to everyone. He tells them they’ll have an event where they all have to come one by one and perform and he’ll host it and also judge with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. He calls Karan on the stage and his journey clip is played. Later, he dances on ‘Main Aisa Kyun Hoon’. Then, Siddhartha asks him to talk about his journey. Karan talks about his journey.

Nishant comes on the stage and his clip is played. He dances on ‘I am the best’ and Haarsh asks him to talk about the inmates. Then, Rashami’s clip is shown and she dances on ‘Dhakar’ and is required to enact a scene. Shamita’s clip is shown and she is asked to rate the honest and the fake person. Shamita tells she has not seen Tejasswi’s real place and tells Pratik is the most genuine person she has met and tells she likes his honesty and gives a peck on his cheek. Tejasswi’s clip is shown and she dances on ‘Tareefan’ and is asked to behave like a Punjabi daughter-in-law.

Lastly, Pratik’s clip is shown and he dances without his shirt. Bharti tells everyone that they’re all winners because of the efforts they put in. Bigg Boss tells everyone that the voting has been closed and now all that is left to do is wait for the results and thanks Bharti, Haarsh, and Siddhartha for coming and entertaining the house. They wish everyone all the best and leave.

Also Read: PICS: Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia glam up Bigg Boss 15 sets ahead of finale; Miesha, Ieshaan arrive