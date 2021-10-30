Bigg Boss 15, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi argues with Karan

In today's episode, Tej convinces Karan that if he thinks Nishant, Shamita, and Pratik are playing mind games with him then he can always ask for her help. Karan tells Tej that it's Pratik and Nishant's normal behaviour. Tej urges Karan that he is the one who used to say that they get united when any task comes. Tej shouts at Karan and says, "Why you always play games like these? You tell everyone to go against Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita. But then, you are the one who goes with them and does backstabbing." Shamita leaves him standing in the hall after saying that he cannot fool around her after creating a mess and playing mind games.

Nishant and Shamita talk about Pratik and his mistakes. Shamita takes Pratik's side but Nishant says that Pratik was being an idiot. Shamita urges Nishant that they should not take anyone's side in this game like Simba. Because if they do that, then everything will become a mess. Shamita urges Nishant that now they will not talk about him in front of anyone. Karan goes to Shamita and says that he can not face Pratik's irritating behaviour too much. And also that she and Nishant always take Pratik's side even if it's his mistake. Meanwhile, Tej and Nishant were talking about Karan and he tells her that from now on, he will never share anything with Karan. Nishant and Tej then discussed the problems they are facing after the captain task.

On the other hand, Rajiv starts crying when he was talking to Miesha. Miesha calms him down when Rajiv said that people always think that he is bad and has bad intentions. Rajiv asks Miesha not to leave Ieshaan and to break his heart. Miesha questions him, "What will I do if Ieshaan breaks my heart?" Then Rajiv being a good friend consoles her that Ieshaan will never do anything like this.

