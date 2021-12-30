Bigg Boss 15, 29th December 2021, Written Update: Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijeet Bichukale fight again

In today’s episode, Devoleena asks Abhijeet why did he lie to her that he didn’t know about the task getting rejected. Pratik asks her why does she care and Rashami says Abhijeet can do whatever she wishes. Devoleena tells Abhijeet broke her trust. Abhijeet tells Rakhi that he would support Rashami over Devoleena any day. Shamita tells Pratik likes people who are extreme and he tells he’s not in love with Devoleena. Nishant says Devoleena goes to extreme lengths sometimes.

Pratik asks Devoleena why she gets emotional over Abhijeet and she says it’s because she trusted him. Devoleena yells at Abhijeet for lying to her and calls him a dog. Everyone laughs at their fight and Tejasswi consoles Devoleena. Abhijeet throws a plate and Devoleena asks him to stop his drama. Pratik and Shamita tell him to calm down as people might get hurt. Rakhi tells Tejasswi that Devoleena yelled a lot at Abhijeet and she feels bad for him. During midnight, Rakhi throws things everywhere in the washroom and goes back to sleep. The next morning, Devoleena tells everyone the bathroom is messed up and Tejasswi asks Abhijeet if he did it. Shamita tells Umar that she thinks Rakhi did it. Devoleena tells Rakhi that Abhijeet doesn’t like when she talks to Pratik.

Rakhi asks Abhijeet if he likes Devoleena. Abhijeet denies and Rashami tells Rakhi that Devoleena liking Pratik is wrong. Karan asks Umar why didn’t he tell him that he was supporting Shamita. Bigg Boss tells the next task is for nominations where Umar, Tejasswi, Karan, Rashami, and Abhijeet are required to sit in the box and count 28 minutes, and whoever is closest to the right timing, they’ll be safe. The task starts and Karan goes first and then Abhijeet. The rest try to distract them. Nishant throws garbage on Abhijeet.

