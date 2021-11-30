Bigg Boss 15, 29th November 2021, Written Update: Abhijeet Bichukale enters house to give VIP stars

In today’s episode, The VIPs decide to divide the duties. Since Pratik keeps his recommendation forward, everyone agrees to give him the chopping work both for lunch and dinner. Later, Pratik says he will complete his duty for lunch only which makes Rashami mad. She argues with him for backing off, which results in Pratik yelling at her. Meanwhile, Karan tells Ritesh that he attacked him for no reason. Ritesh disagrees and adds that he was just being honest. Soon after, Umar and Devoleena have a deep conversation, which sees him confessing that he likes Rashami as a friend. When Devoleena asks Rashami the same question, she quickly agrees and confesses that she likes him too.

The fight between Rashami and Pratik continues and the second time it is over butter. The next morning, contestants wake up to the energetic track ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’. Rakhi orders Nishant to heat up the rice, post which the latter reaches out to Karan and complaints. Karan suggests that they all shouldn’t tolerate the VIPs behaviour anymore. Tejaswwi steals chocolates from the VIPs and shows them to Karan and Umar. After this, Rakhi and Rajiv end up in a fight over kitchen duties. In a conversation with Shamita, Nishant expresses that Rakhi wants everyone to retaliate from their duties.

Abhijeet enters the BB house to give the VIPs their VIP stars. He is warmly welcomed in the house. Abhijeet then requests Umar to lend his bed to him. When Umar denies, Rakhi chimes in to state that the VIPs get to make the decision. A massive fight emerges between Umar, Rakhi and Ritesh. Abhijeet then asks Tejasswi to clean her hands and cut veggies for him. Tejasswi agrees

This episode has been watched on the channel’s ott platform.

