Bigg Boss 15, 2nd December 2021, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash believes Karan Kundrra has changed

Today’s episode begins with Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat eating VIPs food. Ritesh warns them they’ll be punished. However, Umar claims that they deserved to win the task. After this, he also throws clothes on VIPs bed. When Devoleena notices the misbehaviour, she puts all the clothes on the floor, warning Umar not to mess with her. Pratik believes that the trio is stooping too low. A rift arises between Karan and Tejasswi as the former thinks she’s following Pratik’s ideology. The latter says her duty is to make breakfast and adds that she cannot provide extra food to someone or keep anyone hungry.

Bigg Boss assembles everyone to state that the non VIP contestants are not playing fairly. As a result, the BB vault is shut close for everyone. Bigg Boss reveals that housemates can only make money by winning tasks. Tejasswi reads the assigned task aloud for everyone. Rashami and Rakhi were asked to do facials and shoot a music video with Abhijeet and Ritesh which is to be directed by Nishant. Later, Tejasswi tells Karan that he has changed after people began calling him a romantic.

The next morning, Rashami and Devoleena drink from Umar and Karan’s cup. Umar only scolds Devoleena and Tejasswi chimes in to call out his favouritism for Rashami. Rajiv and Nishant suggest Abhijeet to not hurt people’s sentiments with his jokes. Later, contestants visit the garden only to find it filled with coffins and a spider. Bigg Boss provides non VIPs a chance to win the prize money with a task. Non VIPs had to make clay knives to cut the fake spider’s leg. In the end, the VIPs reject everyone’s knives. Shamita expresses she doesn’t want to play with unfair referees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant craves for Ritesh's attention; Umar Riaz tells her to use ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’