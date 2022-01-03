Bigg Boss 15, 2nd January 2022, Written Update: Karan Kundrra beats Nishant Bhat in the Ticket To Finale Task

In today's episode, Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant fight over washroom cleaning. Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra if he realizes the drastic change in his behavior. Pratik Sehajpal teases Abhijeet Bichukale, saying that Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become into a habit of his, and may not be able to live without her. Devoleena shares with Rakhi that Abhijeet calls her 'Chameli.' Following this, Pratik warns Bichukale to control his words.

Rakhi tells Tejasswi that she is too intimate with Karan on camera and does not know her limits. Tejasswi points out Devoleena and Pratik as they do the same. Later, Devoleena and Tejasswi talk about their rumored boyfriends outside of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Pratik shouts at Rakhi for acting like everyone's mommy. Soon, Rakhi requests Karan to draw a boundary with Tejasswi as she feels uncomfortable by their hugs and kisses. Devoleena scolds and fights with Abhijeet for his indecent behavior and weird name-calling.

Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh, Akanksha Puri, Munmun Dutta enter the game. Bigg Boss announces that these four members live in a private part of the house and have performed the tasks well to get final week tickets. Bigg Boss gives another chance to the contestants to play against the four wild cards and snatch the finale tickets from them. Four new contestants get a script of tasks to act inside their fake house. Vishal wins the simulated task and challenges Karan and Nishant.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to give tasks to Karan and Nishant in which they have to say 'YES' to the most to win. Umar and Pratik push each other during the tasks. Contestants create a mess, and Bigg Boss orders to restart the task. Nishant and Karan complete some unimaginable tasks given by the inmates, like eating a bunch of chilies, egg yolk, and onions. Karan wins the round. Next, Akanksha, Munmun, Vishal and Surbhi plan the next BB fake house task. Akanksha wins and challenges Tejasswi and Umar in the 'break the ice' mission. They have to melt the ice by any means without taking any other person's help.

