Bigg Boss 15, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Karan Kundrra has an emotional breakdown

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 12:48 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
Karan Kundrra has an emotional breakdown
Bigg Boss 15, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Karan Kundrra has an emotional breakdown
Advertisement

In today's episode, everyone wakes up dancing to a rocking song. The contestants then have their breakfast and some fun moments. Vishal and Shamita spend time and it reminded everyone of Akka and Anna. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra gets emotional and starts crying after having a fight with the other contestants in the house. It so happened, when Pratik started looking at Afsana Khan during a task and Afsana got offended and yelled at him. Karan saw the situation and came to help Afsana. Karan told Pratik to be within his limits. Jay and Shamita also came there and asked what is happening. They heard both the side of the story and after listening to them Shamita and Jay decided to take Pratik's side and objected to Karan by saying that he should not interfere in other persons’ matters. 

Jay scolds Karan and says that he should replace Afsana with another male participant. Pratik starts shouting at Karan. Karan started crying. After everyone calmed down Karan, another fight started between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. Some contestants were having lunch and were sitting together. During this Simba Nagpal called Umar Riaz “Aatankwadi”. Umar Riaz gets offended. Umar started crying and contestants asked him why Simba called him that. Umar said that Simba made fun of him because he wears surma in his eyes. 

Everyone was shocked because Simba usually does not fight with anyone. Umar recalled that it was not the first time they had a fight like this previously Simba Nagpal pushed him into a swimming pool and bullied him. And after that incident, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss requested that Simba should be evicted from the show for behaving and assaulting someone like that.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven, 17 Touch Screen Presets Fry, Roast, Dehydrate & Bake, Auto Shutoff, Accessories Included, Xl 10l Family Size, Black

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+ Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Ov...

$89.27
$139.99 (36%)
 Buy Now
Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3

Juicer, Juicer Machines, Shardor Centrifugal Juicer With Big Mouth 3" Feed Chute...

$49.99
(%)
 Buy Now
[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Cheat Sheet For Quick Reference, 1700w, Led Touch Digital Screen, 10 In 1, Customized Temp/time, Nonstick Basket, White

[new Lanuch] Kooc Xl Large Air Fryer, 6.5 Quart Electric Air Fryer Oven, Free Ch...

$129.99
$179.99 (28%)
 Buy Now
Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One Touch Screen With 13 Cooking Functions, Preheat And Shake Reminder, 5.8 Qt, Black

Cosori Air fryer max xl(100 Recipes) Digital Hot Oven Cooker, One...

$119.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oilless Cooker With 7 Presets, Lcd Digital Touch Screen And Nonstick Detachable Basket,ul Certified,1700w (black)

Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryer Xl Oven Oill...

$73.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature And Time Knob, 4.5 Quart Non-stick Basket,50 Recipes, Ul Certified, 1-year Warranty, 1500w

Ultrean Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Cooker With Deluxe Temperature A...

$59.99
$89.99 (33%)
 Buy Now
Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed Chute, 304 Stainless-steel Fliter, Best Seller Juicer 2021, High Juice Yield, Easy To Clean&100% Bpa-free, 1200w&powerful, Dishwasher Safe, Included Brush

Koios Centrifugal Juicer Machines, Juice Extractor With Big Mouth 3” Feed ...

$99.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Presets, Digital Lcd Touch Screen, Nonstick Basket, 1700w, Ul Listed (black)

Ultrean 5.8 Quart Air Fryer, Electric Hot Air Fryers Oilless Cooker With 10 Pres...

$79.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

Gowise Usa 3.7-quart Programmable Air Fryer With 8 Cook Presets, Gw22638 - Black

$57.56
$62.14 (7%)
 Buy Now
8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, Roast, Rotisserie, Hot Oven Oilless Cooker, 1700w Electric Toaster Oven With Dehydrate, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipes

8 In 1 Air Fryer, 13-qt Air Fryer Oven With Digital Touch Screen, Toast, Bake, R...

$139.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All