Bigg Boss 15, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Karan Kundrra has an emotional breakdown

In today's episode, everyone wakes up dancing to a rocking song. The contestants then have their breakfast and some fun moments. Vishal and Shamita spend time and it reminded everyone of Akka and Anna. Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra gets emotional and starts crying after having a fight with the other contestants in the house. It so happened, when Pratik started looking at Afsana Khan during a task and Afsana got offended and yelled at him. Karan saw the situation and came to help Afsana. Karan told Pratik to be within his limits. Jay and Shamita also came there and asked what is happening. They heard both the side of the story and after listening to them Shamita and Jay decided to take Pratik's side and objected to Karan by saying that he should not interfere in other persons’ matters.

Jay scolds Karan and says that he should replace Afsana with another male participant. Pratik starts shouting at Karan. Karan started crying. After everyone calmed down Karan, another fight started between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal. Some contestants were having lunch and were sitting together. During this Simba Nagpal called Umar Riaz “Aatankwadi”. Umar Riaz gets offended. Umar started crying and contestants asked him why Simba called him that. Umar said that Simba made fun of him because he wears surma in his eyes.

Everyone was shocked because Simba usually does not fight with anyone. Umar recalled that it was not the first time they had a fight like this previously Simba Nagpal pushed him into a swimming pool and bullied him. And after that incident, Salman Khan and Bigg Boss requested that Simba should be evicted from the show for behaving and assaulting someone like that.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.