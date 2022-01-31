Bigg Boss 15, 30 January 2022, Written Update: Tejasswi Prakash LIFTS the trophy, defeats Pratik Sehajpal

In today's episode, Salman Khan welcomes five former BB winners on stage. Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik amaze the audience with their astonishing dance performances. Rakhi Sawant challenges the winners to compete with the BB15 contestants in dancing. Later, Rubina, Gauahar, Shweta, Gautam, and Urvashi go inside the Bigg Boss house with a briefcase of 10 lakh rupees. They announce that 10 lakh will get deducted from the winner's prize money of 50 lakh rupees if any top 5 finalists pick the briefcase. Nishant Bhat picks the briefcase of 10 lakh rupees and gets eliminated. Tejasswi Prakash was shocked while Shamita Shetty cries seeing Nishant's decision.

The host welcomes Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa on stage. Siddhant performs rap on Akasa Singh's beatboxing. Salman plays 'truth and dare' with the cast of Gehraiyaan and top 4 finalists. Deepika reveals that among celebrities, she stalks Salman. Karan Kundrra dances with Shamita during a task. Then Deepika and the team go inside the BB house to raise a toast talking about the top 4 finalist's memory lane. Deepika reveals that Shamita is not in the top 3. Salman was shocked by Shamita's elimination and asks her who she thinks will win. Shamita says she wants Pratik Sehajpal to win.

Furthermore, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat perform a dance to celebrate their love, followed by Tejasswi and Karan. Salman praises the wild card entries for spicing up the game. Rakhi, Ritesh, Rajiv, and Rashami Desai put up a sensational dance performance. Adaa Khan reveals that Tejasswi will play the character of Nagin in season 6. Shehnaaz Gill enters on stage and gets emotional while talking to Salman. She teases Salman by mentioning Katrina Kaif's marriage. Then Shehnaaz performs a dance representing Sidharth Shukla and his loving memories.

Salman calls the Top 3 contestants on stage and announces that Karan is evicted. Then the host announces that Tejasswi has won the Bigg Boss trophy and 40 lakh rupees. She thanks her parents, beau Karan, and fans for supporting her.

