Bigg Boss 15, 30th December 2021, Written Update: Abhijeet Bichukale opens up to Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In today’s episode, Devoleena throws water into the box and Rakhi calls her cheap. Devoleena calls Rakhi cheap too and they both argue. Tejasswi and Umar ask Rashami to not help Abhijeet. Abhijeet finally comes out of the box and Umar asks Rashami why was she counting. Rashami assures him she wasn’t helping him. Umar asks her why was she yelling in front of Tejasswi. Rashami goes next into the box. Karan hides the deodorants and everyone tries to distract Rashami. Devoleena asks Abhijeet why does he still talk to her even after she yells at him. He tells it’s because she has a good heart and asks her to wash his clothes.

Devoleena walks away crying and Tejasswi asks her what happened. Devoleena tells her that Abhijeet understands her well but uses her to get his work done and even Pratik is judging her. Umar goes next into the box. Rashami goes to the washroom to count and Nishant doesn’t let her come out. Devoleena and Pratik argue in the task. Tejasswi goes next and Nishant tells he won’t disturb her. Bigg Boss tells Tejasswi, Karan and Rashami were closest to 28 minutes and hence they’re safe. Bigg Boss tells those three to nominate people in their place. They nominate, Devoleena, Pratik and Shamita. Rashami asks Rakhi if Devoleena likes Abhijeet. Rakhi tells Abhijeet likes her but she likes Pratik and might end up running away with a third person.

Next morning, Rakhi tells Abhijeet that Devoleena is fooling him. Tejasswi reads the task where all women are required to do their facial and walk a ramp. After the task, Abhijeet tells Devoleena that his father was a drunkard and his mom went through a lot and starts crying. Devoleena consoles him. Rashami tells Umar that it hurt when Rakhi bought up her past. Rashami tells Rakhi that she doesn’t want to remember her past.