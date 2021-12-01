Bigg Boss 15, 30th November 2021, Written Update: Nishant Bhat backs out from kitchen duty

In today’s episode, Tejasswi Prakash tells Nishant that they can steal items from the VIPs when everyone’s busy fighting. Nishant agrees but asks Tejasswi if she won’t expose him. Tejasswi tells no. Pratik asks Nishant what he was discussing with Tejasswi. Nishant tells him to wait. Tejasswi tells her plan to Karan and they go to steal items from the VIPs. Rakhi tells Rajiv that Ritesh doesn’t even touch her. Rajiv laughs.

Pratik makes separate food for Abhijeet. Shamita tells Nishant that Pratik is being senseless. Rakhi asks for food. Nishant and Tejasswi tell her that the ration is less. Pratik agrees to make a sandwich for Rakhi. Nishant tells Pratik doesn’t know kitchen duty. Pratik tells him to stop shouting. Rashmi tells Nishant that he can’t back out.

Nishant tells he won’t work if people keep ordering him. Rashmi tells him to divide the duties. Nishant yells to stop teaching him kitchen duty. They both argue. Rajiv offers to come back from kitchen duty. Shamita tells Tejasswi that Pratik is the common factor in all the fights. Abhijeet tells Devoleena that the fights are happening because of his food.

Shamita tells Pratik that she doesn’t like his behaviour. Pratik tells her he’s not doing anything to impress the VIPs. Bigg Boss tells Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Umar, Pratik, Nishant and Rajiv are the nominees. Bigg Boss gives them a task where VIPs and housemates will play against each other. If the housemates win, they will get the cash that will be transferred to their vault. This way, they can earn the prize money. The contestants play the game with a lot of commotion.

