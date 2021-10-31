Bigg Boss 15, 30th October 2021, Written Update: Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif’s entry

In today’s weekend ka vaar episode, Salman welcomes everyone and wishes a happy Diwali. He taunts them by asking if they need a script in real life also, as they couldn’t complete the ‘complaint task’. On the stage, Salman tells them that they thought Pratik was wrong in the captaincy task, but he doesn’t think so. Salman asks the housemates if they weren’t aware that Jay and Vishal’s friendship was breaking as both of them complained about each other in the task. Salman makes them read their complaints and tells them they aren’t showing their emotions to others and asks them to not be diplomatic.

He tells everyone that it hurt their ego when they couldn’t convince Pratik and tells Shamita and Tejasswi are acting like they’re the queens of the house and he doesn’t care about that, but he wants to know why they’re behaving like that. Shamita asks him why did he call her a queen. Salman tells her that she doesn’t have connections with people here and she tells she isn’t biased. Salman tells the contestants that each should give someone the title of “useless” and “hate the most”. The inmates finish the task. Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif enter and dance with Salman. They play a game where Salman’s crimes are listed and then asked to do a dare.

Salman introduces them to the housemates. Rohit asks Tejasswi about her affair with Bigg Boss and tells Simba to tell a dialogue from Singham. Akasa sings Aithey Aa and Salman-Katrina dance to that. Rohit tells them that they need to feed Gulab Jamun to others while stating their misunderstandings. After the task, Rohit tells them they should be more competitive. Katrina tells them they’re all sweet. Katrina and Rohit leave and Salman tells the contestants that he’ll talk tomorrow about the elimination.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.