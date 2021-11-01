Bigg Boss 15, 31 October 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan celebrates Diwali with Badshah & housemates

In today's episode, Salman Khan gives everyone a Diwali special edition. Salman also surprises the housemates and calls everyone’s home on video call. Everyone was already ready for that video call. Salman Khan compliments them and tells them about a task. In the task, he divides the contestants into two teams which include Afsana and Vishal, Tejasswi, and Nishant. In the task, they have to sing a song for the other contestants in the house. Tejasswi taunts Umar and she also jokes about Jay. Afsana makes everyone laugh by talking about Miesha and Ieshaan being married. Jay makes fun of Vishal and his accent. Afsana tells Tejasswi that her food is tasteless. Moreover, Afsana scolds Shamita for crying over Raqesh.

After this, Tejasswi and Pratik solve Math problems and start fighting. Salman asks them to take a General Knowledge test. Salman asks them a few questions on body parts. Everyone fails to answer these simple questions. After this task, Salman asks housemates about each other. Nishant opens up about Vishal and says that he is double-faced. He also comments that his personality is complex. Shamita opens up about Umar and his humour. After all the fun, Salman Khan welcomes Badshah and appreciates the rapper’s songs and upcoming songs. Salman also asks him to do a dance step with him. Salman dances with Badshah on the song Jag Ghoomeya.

Salman tells Badshah to join the Diwali celebrations on the set. Salman also asks Badshah about who he thinks is the best among all the contestants. Badshah replies that Tejasswi and Karan's chemistry is best in this Bigg Boss season. He also jokes about Miesha and Ieshaan's love chemistry. Simba gives Umar dumbbells.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15, 30th October 2021, Written Update: Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif’s entry