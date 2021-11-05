Bigg Boss 15, 4 November 2021, Written Update: Miesha Iyer gives her gift to Jay Bhanushali

In today's episode, Afsana Khan blames Pratik and Simba claiming that they cheated in the task. After that, Shamita removes Tejasswi from the captaincy task, following which the latter gets emotional and goes to Karan to talk about Shamita. She asks him why Shamita is so tensed about everything. Karan explains to her that Shamita is not that bad but that she is worried due to a few things that have happened during the task. Tejasswi tries to tell him that maybe Shamita is jealous because of her and Karan's friendship. Karan asks her why she thinks that Shamita is jealous of them. But Tejasswi gets irritated and scolds Karan and asks him to stay away from her. While she walks away, she tells Karan that they both are strong contestants and can survive without any support.

Then Umar calls Simba a daily soap actor. Simba gets angry at Umar and questions him about how he can make fun of his work. But Umar further states that it’s not ‘work’ and while he was acting in front of the camera, Umar was discharging his services as a doctor. Jay hears the conversation and gets angry at Umar. He shouts on Umar saying that he cannot make fun of their work. Umar then apologizes to everyone. After all the arguments, all the contestants get ready to celebrate Diwali. Their families sent them gifts, and everyone gets emotional seeing the love of their family. But Bigg Boss comes up with a twist to this Diwali fun. The twist is that if a contestant takes their gift, they will lose a point. However, if they give up their gift, they will gain a point. Miesha being Jay's friend gives her gift to him.

Jay gets emotional seeing the gift which includes his daughter’s blanket. After this, Salman wishes everyone happy Diwali and asks everyone their wishes. All the contestants dance together and play games putting their fights aside, and they hug each other.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

