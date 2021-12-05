Bigg Boss 15, 4th December 2021, Written Update: Raveena Tandon brings 90’s classics back

In today’s episode, Salman Khan welcomes everyone and connects with the housemates. Salman tests Ritesh’s IQ as he keeps boasting about it. Salman tells the contestants to put a tag of either ‘intelligent’ or ‘ego’ on Karan and Pratik while explaining their reasons. Pratik gets the most tag of ‘ego’. Salman asks where Karan’s intelligence went when he fought with Pratik during the task.

Karan tells he agrees it’s his mistake but he didn’t deliberately kick Pratik. Pratik says time and again people keep hurting him physically. Salman tells Karan to not lose his emotional stability. Salman says someone will get hurt if Umar continues to play like this. Shamita blames the VIPs for all the aggression that took place during the tasks. A huge argument takes place and Salman says this is bullshit and cuts the call. Raftaar and Surbhi Jyoti come on the stage to promote their song ‘Ghana Kasoota’. They go to the house and tell the inmates that they need to feed one contestant a golgappa with 3 ingredients describing their personality. After the task, they thank everyone and leave.

Salman welcomes Raveena Tandon to promote her first OTT debut show ‘Aranyak’. Salman connects the call to the housemates and Raveena plays a prank on Ritesh by talking behind the camera and telling she’s Ritesh’s girlfriend. She comes on the camera and everyone laughs. She tells Devoleena to roll the dice and whatever dance style comes on the dice, they should dance to a song decided by Raveena. After that, Raveena tells the contestants to put a photo of a contestant on the bulletin and tell why they were the culprit during last week. Abhijeet tells he will curse women if they curse him.

