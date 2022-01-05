Bigg Boss 15, 4th January 2022, Written Update: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s another fight

In today’s episode, Karan tells Tejasswi that she saw her hugging and talking to Nishant and Tejasswi says he supported Shamita in the task. In the secret house, Surbhi wins the pole task and challenges Rashami and Devoleena. On the other hand, Karan reads out the task and says Rashami and Devoleena are required to do the pole task. Tejasswi cries and tells Pratik that no one is there to support her and hence she won’t make it to the finals. Rakhi tells Karan to go console Tejasswi but he denies it by saying it’s her drama and she has Nishant with her anyway.

Pratik puts a jacket on Devoleena and Umar brings a blanket for Rashami. Rakhi says love is being projected here. Tejasswi hugs Karan and tells him she came to check up on him and he asks her to leave as he has a headache. Devoleena asks Pratik to throw water at her as she needs to pee. Umar says girls are powerful. The next morning, Shamita is amazed to see Devoleena and Rashami still standing on the pole. Later, Karan and Tejasswi argue regarding the task and Shamita tells Tejasswi keeps attacking her. Tejasswi cries and tells Nishant that she just didn’t want them to be unfair as she wanted Pratik to win. Karan asks Tejasswi how could she support Pratik even though he didn’t favour him. He tells her to go and cry in the pool and Tejasswi leaves crying.

Bigg Boss says the task is going on for 13 hours and everyone cheers for them. Umar throws water at Pratik for distracting Rashami. Pratik also throws water at him. Bigg Boss tells everyone that the secret house members faked the tasks so they could do well in their tasks for the finale. He congratulates everyone for putting in effort and tells Karan, Umar and Rashami have won the ticket to finale.

