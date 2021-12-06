Bigg Boss 15, 5 December 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan scolds Shamita Shetty for using abusive language

In today's episode, Raveena Tandon graced the Bigg Boss 15 set. Amid a discussion, contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Abhijit Bichukale and Shamita Shetty started fighting. They used abusive language with each other. Host Salman Khan lost control of his temper and shouted at Rashami. Raveena tried to calm Salman Khan down and asked him not to scold contestants. After this, Salman invited Sara Ali Khan on the show to promote her upcoming film Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in her outfit. The actress hugged Salman Khan when she came on stage. Salman asked her about her movie. Sara even made Salman Khan dance on her song Chaka Chak from the film. Salman was quite impressed seeing Sara's moves.

Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan indulged in some Shayari, while everyone laughed. Sara then greeted the contestants and interacted with them. Everyone was happy to meet Sara Ali Khan. The actress gave the contestants some tasks to make everyone have fun in the house. Rakhi Sawant even danced on her song. Tejasswi Prakash also joined Rakhi and danced on Marathi songs. After Sara left the house, Salman Khan recalled how Shamita used bad words for Abhijit and Salman called everyone for a talk. He then started questioning everyone about all the fights they had in the past.

Salman Khan questioned Tejasswi about Shamita and Devoleena's fight. She told Salman that Shamita used abusive words for Devoleena. Shamita got angry and opposed Tejasswi saying that she was not the one who said this. Salman Khan scolded Shamita and told her that if she thinks that nobody is on her level then she should not talk to anyone. Salman Khan then taunted Abhijit for using his surname as a shield for him during fights.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.\

