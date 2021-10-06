Bigg Boss 15, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Umar and Tejasvani's friendship sparks

In today's episode, Bigg Boss gives everyone a task in which all the contestants will divide into teams. Bigg Boss gives them some hurdles in the task. Pratik's team plans something but the other teams overhear them and wins the first round. Then Pratik and Arjun get into an argument and started fighting. Arjun by mistake pushes Pratik, after that, Pratik gets angry and started damaging the property of Bigg Boss' house. Arjun and other contestants try to stop him but Pratik was so angry that he broke the mirror of the house. Everyone gets shocked seeing this action.

Bigg Boss gets angry after seeing the damage Pratik did in the house and announces that he will take strict action against him. Some contestants were talking that maybe Pratik can get nominated for elimination directly this week. After all the fight and drama, Bigg Boss house witnessed a blooming love between Umar and Tejasvani, both of them were taking care of each other and helping each other. Umar and Tej also decided to play a fashion game in which they will dress up and do a fashion runup show.

Umar and Tej were playing with each other while, doing the ramp walk. Everyone was enjoying the moment and doing the fashion show. When Tej complimented Umar for his dress-up, he started blushing. Everyone gives compliments and teases them by calling them the couple.