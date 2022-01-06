Bigg Boss 15, 5th January 2022, Written Update: Rashami Desai gives a leg massage to Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In today’s episode, Rashami asks Karan if he sorted things with Tejasswi. Karan tells she’s not understanding. Rashami cries and tells Karan that Umar yells at her sometimes but he’s good from the heart and has good intentions towards her and Karan agrees. Karan tells Tejasswi he can’t do anything without her. Tejasswi tells he didn’t even care while she was crying and asks him to leave her alone. Karan hugs her. Karan gives batteries to Shamita and Tejasswi asks him to take his jacket back and throws water at him. He also throws water at her and they both laugh and hug.

Tejasswi and Karan fight again regarding Umar making tea for Karan but not Tejasswi. Later, Rakhi tells Karan that he won’t win if Tejasswi is a finalist. Karan teaches Abhijeet to broom. Rakhi tells Abhijeet that Devoleena doesn’t like Pratik making tea for him. Abhijeet tells he can sacrifice his life for her. Pratik tells Karan and Tejasswi are childish in their relationship. Tejasswi agrees and feeds chocolates to Karan. Rashami hugs Umar and he tells her to let him be alone. Then, he goes to massage Devoleena’s leg as she’s in pain. The next morning, Rashami massages Devoleena’s legs as she cries in pain. Abhijeet brings tea for Devoleena.

Karan tells Umar that Rakhi started bringing Shamita’s name with his name to make Tejasswi angry and Rakhi is playing a game. Tejasswi taunts him by telling him to not whisper as she’s not listening. Karan asks why does she keep attacking him. Tejasswi and Karan fight again. Karan reads the “house division” task. During the task, Rakhi tells Devoleena that everyone will be biased towards Tejasswi. Tejasswi wins the debate against Devoleena on the topic of an unhygienic bathroom. Pratik tells Tejasswi she doesn’t even brush the whole day sometimes.

