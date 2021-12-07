Bigg Boss 15, 6th December 2021, Written Update: Non VIPs call Pratik fake

In today’s episode, Rakhi Sawant acts like Julie. Ritesh tells she’s scared of her and Rajiv tells her to eat something. Devoleena cries and tells Ritesh that due to her past, she can’t trust people easily. Ritesh assures her that she will find someone who will love her truly. He tells he was a party animal and then fell in love with someone who later died, but now, he and Rakhi enjoy each other’s company even though they’re different. Rakhi tells Nishant she suspects Ritesh of infidelity. Nishant assures her that it might not be true.

Karan asks Tejasswi if she really likes him. Tejasswi says yes and he tells her that he has fallen in love a little. Tejasswi asks “only a little?” and they both laugh. Rakhi tells Abhijeet to not trust Rashami. Abhijeet agrees. She also tells Ritesh to not trust Devoleena. Ritesh asks her to stop being overprotective and leaves. Rajiv tries setting up Umar and Rashami, but the latter says she won’t fall for it. Rashmi takes Abhijeet’s horse statue and hides it to prank him. Later, Abhijeet asks around when he finds it missing.

The next morning, Karan tells Abhijeet to change his behaviour and listen to others too. Abhijeet calls Rashami a witch and asks if she feels uncomfortable around him. Shamita overhears that and tells it to Nishant. Karan and Pratik apologise to each other and decide to start fresh. Karan reads the task and tells one member will have the chance to win immunity. 2 non-VIP members each will have to tell a VIP member why they should be saved and challenge each other in the next round. Pratik and Shamita go first. The episode ends with Pratik challenging Karan for the next round.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.