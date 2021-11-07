Bigg Boss 15, 6th November 2021, Written Update: Blockbuster weekend with Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh

In today's episode, Salman shows a clip when he went to The Big Picture. From the Big Picture set, Salman connects the call to the Bigg Boss house and asks Jay Bhanushali to answer the question. Jay guesses it. Ranveer Singh reveals the answer and it’s correct. Salman says he'll send food to Bigg Boss inmates as a gift.

Gorilla and Neha Bhasin enter the Bigg Boss house. Shamita hugs Neha and cries out. Shamita is surprised when she realises that the gorilla is Raqesh Bapat.

Neha meets Nishant and Pratik. Neha and Pratik argue. Pratik and Rajeev get into an argument regarding the use of the ration.

Salman says that the audience will pose questions to the housemates. The audience poses questions to Nishant, Karan, Vishal, and Tejaswi about their game strategies and changes they've seen so far in them. Salman asks the other contestants to concentrate on the game and reflect on why the audience didn't question them.

Tejasswi tries to clear things with Shamita. Karan tells Shamita about his feelings for Tejasswi. Shamita gives some suggestions.

Bhagyashree comes, and Salman dances with her. She has come to promote Abhimanyu and Sanya's film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Abhimanyu and Sanya arrive and the four of them have a good time. Abhimanyu and Sanya enter the house and ask the housemates to reveal with whom they want to maintain a distance in the house. When it's Pratik's time to announce a name, he gets into a dispute with Ieshaan. Jay and Umar are at odds. According to Abhimanyu, the majority of the housemates want to keep their distance from Umar.

Salman asks Vishal and Nishant to stop playing safe. Salman reads out the names of nominated contestants and reveals that Miesha is eliminated.

