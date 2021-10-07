Bigg Boss 15, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Tej and Vishwa receive makeup from BB

In today's episode, Vishal urges Pratik not to fight with others, because his mother is also watching the show and she will feel bad seeing him doing all this stuff. Pratik hugs Vishal because he gets emotional. Bigg Boss makes an announcement that someone is hiding from them during the war task. Simba and Ishaan get worried. Meanwhile, Nishant and Pratik make a map of their land before the task so that the other team can not find their equipment. Ishaan tells his team that they have to be careful of Jay because he can fight with anyone. Simba says that if Jay did so then he will take care of him.

After that, Afsana comes there and jokes that she has brought a ghost with her. Shamita started laughing and says that Afsana just does unusual things and starts crying. Jay consoles Afsana and says that he will take care of her. Vishal makes fun of Miesha and questions her that if she has to pick one from Pratik and Ishaan who will she pick. Miesha replies that she will choose him without any second thought. While Afsana was teasing Shamita and comes close to her, Afsana asks her if she can kiss her. Shamita started laughing and moves away from her. But, Afsana still manages to kiss her cheeks. And Shamita falls on the floor while laughing.

On the other hand, Vishwa and Tej were worried about their situation because they don't have their clothes and makeup. They talk about the war situation between teams in the jungle. Suddenly, Vishwa points at the door, and Tej started shouting because Bigg Boss has sent their makeup in the house. Jay started laughing and says that even Bigg Boss wants to see the girls in makeup.

