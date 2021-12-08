Bigg Boss 15, 7th December 2021, Written Update: Rajiv Adatia saved from nominations

In today’s episode, Pratik challenges Karan for the next round. Rashami chooses Karan as the winner. Devoleena tells Rakhi that Rashami is going against them only by picking Karan. Rashami tells Devoleena that she did what she felt was right. Umar tells Karan that Rashmi doesn’t play with her mind. Ritesh tells Abhijeet that he understood Rashmi’s tactic is to go against them. Bigg Boss informs that the task has ended and Rajiv is safe. Ritesh hugs Rakhi and tells her that she played well and fair. Shamita agrees.

Ritesh tells Pratik to be aware of Rashami and Devoleena. Karan reads the task where Rajiv and Nishant are supposed to cook food for VIPs and choose ingredients while being blindfolded. Rashmi and Abhijeet can help Nishant and Rajiv respectively. The winner will be declared by the VIPs and will win a hamper which can be shared with three contestants. Nishant cooks fish and wins this task. He shares his hamper with Shamita, Rashami and Tejasswi. Abhijeet and Shamita decide to move on and start afresh. Shamita tells Rajiv that she has a soft corner for Pratik but he’s selfish and he hurts her. Rakhi tells Ritesh that Abhijeet called him a ‘rented husband’. Ritesh tells her to stay away from him.

Next morning, Shamita says Pratik keeps giving explanations in Abhijeet’s behalf. Rajiv agrees and Pratik tells him to quietly do his work as he did what he thought was right. Shamita tells Pratik to behave properly and they both argue. Rakhi shouts at Abhijeet for calling Ritesh a rented husband. Abhijeet apologises to her and Nishant gets a broom and Rakhi hits Abhijeet with it and everyone cheers for her. Pratik and Umar tell Abhijeet to clean the trash he threw on the bathroom’s floor. Later, Bigg Boss informs there’s a ticket to finale for the VIPs.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

