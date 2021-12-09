Bigg Boss 15, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi’s hubby Ritesh eliminated from task

In today’s episode, Karan reads the task where the VIPs have a chance to win a ‘ticket to finale’. Shamita tells Rajiv that she doesn’t want Abhijeet in the house till the finale. The first round starts. Tejasswi wins the round as her bag weighs the most. Abhijeet says he’ll offer 5 lakhs. Bigg Boss asks who is the winner and Devoleena says 'No one'. Tejasswi asks the VIPs if they don’t want a ticket to the finale and tells them they’re dumb to listen only to Devoleena. Umar tells Rashami to use her mind individually and not listen to Devoleena.

Bigg Boss says since they didn’t decide a winner, they’ll deduct 10 lakhs from the VIPs vault but won’t give it to the non-VIPs. But the VIPs are required to eliminate one VIP either by majority voting or mutual discussion. The non-VIPs make fun of them. Nishant teases Devoleena for her decision. The VIPs decide to eliminate Abhijeet in the room. Abhijeet says Devoleena is being political. He says Rashami and Devoleena planned this. Devoleena curses him. Shamita says when someone else curses she has a problem but when she’s doing it, it’s fine. Devoleena throws a bottle at Abhijeet.

She cries and says that she needs some time alone. Rashami hugs her and Devoleena says she isn’t spending time with her. Bigg Boss tells Abhijeet is eliminated from the task but he will still be a judge. In the next round, Umar takes up Devoleena’s offer to eliminate Ritesh. Later, Devoleena cries and goes to Abhijeet and apologises. He says she might be faking the tears. Karan asks Tejasswi why she’s upset. She tells that he never shares anything with him. Karan says she talks to Nishant and Pratik. Tejasswi says they’re not a priority for her in the game. Karan says thank you and leaves. Rashami tells Rajiv that Devoleena should be eliminated.

