Bigg Boss 15, 8 January 2022, Written Update: Salman Khan asks Tejasswi Prakash to quit playing sympathy card

In today’s episode, Salman Khan welcomes the audience and informs Nia Sharma went inside the BB house and shows what happened. In the house, Nia asks the contestants to mention which contestant is a rotten fruit according to them. After the task, Nia tells Abhijeet is rotten according to her and thanks everyone and leaves. Rashami tells Tejasswi that Devoleena stood by her throughout and yet how can Tejasswi say she’s alone. Devoleena breaks down as Pratik gives her the rotten fruit. The actor says he was just expressing what he felt. Karan asks Tejasswi why is she making him look bad. Nishant tells he stands up for his friends and Tejasswi says she knows he’s fake. Karan tells Tejasswi that he loves her.

Salman connects the call and tells Tejasswi to stop acting like she’s the victim and quit playing the sympathy card. He scolds Karan for not supporting Shamita, Tejasswi, and Nishant and asks him how does he agree to support Rashami when she’s Umar’s priority, not his. He scolds Karan for letting Umar disrespect Tejasswi and asks him how does he expect Tejasswi to be sweet to Umar when he doesn’t even like her. Salman, then warns Abhijeet to talk properly and not use abusive words. Abhijeet gets up and rushes to the bedroom.

In the house, Abhijeet yells and says he doesn’t want any money and asks Bigg Boss to open the door. Karan tells Tejasswi it seems like no one wants him in the house. Umar and Karan talk about what happened on stage. Tejasswi tells Shamita that she isn’t insecure of her. Shamita tells a lot that happened that led to their present situation. They both hug and decide to start afresh. Nia comes on the stage and dances with Salman. She tells it was difficult to handle them in the house and leaves after thanking Salman.

