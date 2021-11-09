Bigg Boss 15, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Jay Bhanushali fights with Afsana Khan

In today's episode, everyone wakes up dancing to the songs. After breakfast, a fight erupts in the house for the VIP pass. Bigg Boss announces a VIP task through which contestants can simply reach in the final round of the show. Everyone gets excited and starts battling for it. A serious fight occurs between Jay and Vishal for the VIP task. Jay and Vishal start arguments on the topic of some previous fights between them. Vishal taunts Jay and says his character “stinks”. Jay asks Vishal to be in his limits as everyone knows about his behaviour and even celebrities make fun of him. Vishal tells Jay that he is still holding old grudges and that's why he is talking like this.

After the fight everyone calms down Jay and Vishal saying that they should not talk about old matters. Then Bigg Boss calls a meeting with housemates. Everyone reaches there, Bigg Boss asks them to take some food for their upcoming day in the time given. When the time finishes everyone reaches their spot. Bigg Boss says that he has seen Afsana Khan sleeping during the previous task and Shamita Shetty speaking in English and because of them now everyone has to suffer and eat this remaining food for the whole week. Listening to this everyone started shouting on Afsana and Shamita. Shamita leaves from there and asks Jay and Raqesh why Bigg Boss only targeted her, as other people were also talking in english.

While Shamita was talking calmly, Afsana was getting angry. She started shouting “Bigg Boss this is not true”. She was not sleeping, Jay started shouting at her and said she is the one who is telling a lie. Afsana then started throwing food here and there and she even became aggressive and scratched herself. While, Shamita was crying saying that she will not eat food.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform