Bigg Boss 15: 9 January 2022, Written Update: Umar Riaz gets evicted

In today's episode, Salman Khan greets the audience and plays a game, 'Use and throw' with the contestants. In the game, the housemates point out who used whom the most. According to the contestants, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash have been used by others the most, while Karan Kundrra and Devoleena used people the most. Arbaaz Khan comes and says that the contestants will compete with each other soon to make a restaurant like Chinese soup. Then, the host welcomes a panel to support their favourite contestants and question others.

Kashmera Shah says Karan doesn't deserve to be in the top 5, but Pratik does. She bashes Karan and says that Tejasswi is his puppet, to which the latter says she doesn't need anyone's permission to stay in a relationship. Divya Agarwal says Shamita Shetty doesn't deserve a ticket to the finale, but Nishant does. Shamita mocks Divya, and says that she was not even offered Bigg Boss 15. Neha Bhasin chooses Pratik over Abhijit and leaves Pratik blushing. Vishal Singh chooses Devoleena over Abhijit and thinks she should avoid talking to a person like Bichukale.

Furthermore, Debina Bonnerjee selects Pratik by dropping Abhijit. She further advises Pratik to balance his humble and aggressive personality. Geeta Kapur drops every finalist's name except Rakhi. She feels Rakhi is genuinely entertaining, and Nishant also deserves to win. Rahul Mahajan says Karan is not deserving.

Salman announces that Karan and Abhijit are the most voted non-deserving finalists. Debina says that Rashami Desai and Umar look good together.

Salman then announces that the audience has decided to evict Umar out because of his violence inside the house. Rashami and Karan get emotional bidding bye to their friend Umar.

Tejasswi tells Nishant that her instinct was always right, and she knew that Umar back bitches about her all day. Meanwhile, Rakhi interrupts and asks if she can eat Umar's eggs and slices of bread.

Devoleena asks Rashami why she becomes her friend whenever her closest friend gets eliminated. Rashami says to Devoleena that she was always her best friend. Devoleena teases her, saying Umar is the right guy for her. Salman drops a hint that more shocking news is awaiting the housemates.

