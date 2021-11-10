Bigg Boss 15, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Raqesh Bapat takes Shamita Shetty on a date

In today's episode, everyone wakes up as usual dancing and vibing on songs. During breakfast, Raqesh asks Shamita to go on a date with him. Shamita gets happy and agrees to go on a date. Raqesh takes her on a romantic date. He was wearing a black jacket, a t-shirt, and trousers. Whereas, Shamita was wearing a adorable dress. When Raqesh saw her, he complimented her. Raqesh took her hand and helps her by pulling her a chair. Raqesh picks his glass and raises a toast with Shamita saying #ShaRa. Shamita was blushing and tells Raqesh that this is their second date. Raqesh gets happy and asks her to dance with him to a romantic song.

Meanwhile, when Raqesh and Shamita were having their romantic quality time, Karan and Tejasswi's love was also blooming. Karan takes Tejasswi's hand and takes her out in the hall. Tejasswi asks Karan what happened. Then Karan takes out a neck chain for Tejasswi. Tejasswi gets excited and emotional at the same time. She calls it a romantic gesture and asks Karan to help her in wearing it. Tejasswi turns and shows him the neck chain then she hugs him tightly. On the other hand, previously Bigg Boss canceled a VIP task due as Shamita and Afsana violated the rules. Jay gets angry at them and Afsana also turns furious and throws things on the floor. Now Bigg Boss gives the responsibility of picking the contestants for VIP pass to Umar Riaz. In this VIP pass, a contestant will get the advantage of getting in the finale directly without any hurdle.

Umar Riaz took his time and comes to the decision that he will pick Karan, Tejasswi, and Nishant with him. He then asked Tejasswi, Karan, and Nishant to come with him to the VIP room. After his decision everyone was angry on him because this decision was selfish. After this Jay reveals that he has some trust issue with Tejasswi and can not handle her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.