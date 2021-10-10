Bigg Boss 15, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant’s entry

In today’s episode, Shamita assigns tasks and Afsana makes a fuss and later apologises to everyone. Meanwhile, Ishan confesses that he likes Miesha. The participants dance on the occasion of Navratri. Salman tells them that in the history of Bigg Boss, this is the first time that 13 contestants have been nominated. Salman asks Shamita why she thinks that Pratik wanted to create a fight. Shamita tells him that he seemed aggressive and even after holding the entry gate he didn’t want to come in, so she didn’t know what he was up to. Salman asks Pratik if he has had the same aggressive behaviour in his other sets and Pratik denies it. Salman asks him to change his behaviour as there might be consequences to this. He then brings up the bathroom incident. He also warns Jay about his language.

Salman dances with a gorilla, who is surprisingly Rakhi in disguise. Rakhi changes into a lehenga and enters the stage singing and dancing and wishes Salman a Happy Navratri. Rakhi entertains the audience and then shows clips of Simba teasing him of being the “tiger” that he claimed to be and tells everyone that Karan is her “sexy boy”. Rakhi makes the boys dance and bids adieu.

Vidhi and Donal are selected for dangal. They both argue in the dangal zone. Donal scores 1 and Vidhi scores 2 points, hence she emerges as the winner. Nishant talks to Pratik and consoles him.

