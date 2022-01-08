Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares mother’s mental health issues, breaks down in tears

Bigg Boss 15 is riding high on popularity. The makers of the reality show are not leaving any stone unturned to keep the excitement intact. The tough competition has glued fans to their television and now in a recent episode, housemates were asked to reveal each other’s secrets.

During the task, one contestant had to read out a secret, while the other housemates had to guess who it belonged to. The task begins with Abhijeet reading out the secret- “I changed the gender to perform in a show.” He guesses it to be Rakhi, however, it belongs to Nishant. Then Nishant picks a chit and reads, “I wanted to take my mother on a vacation but she thought I was taking her to a mental asylum. So she didn’t come” Nishant guesses it to be Devoleena. The actress says Nishant is correct and shares that her mother has mental health issues. “She said I wanted to take her on a foreign trip but my mother thought I am taking her to a mental asylum,” says Devoleena breaking down in tears. Rakhi consoles her and gives her a tight hug.

The task even makes Rakhi emotional when her secret is readout. During Karan Kundrra's turn, he reads out a secret which was about Rakhi Sawant's father. She shared that her father married two women and while narrating the story, Rakhi breaks down and apologises to her mother.

Television actress says, "I am really sorry mom, mujhe nahi batana tha kabhi, mom ne kaha tha, ye raaz joh hai, unke saath he jaayega. Jab papa heart attack se expire hone waale the tab unhone mujhe bataya tha... I am sorry mom mujhe batana nahi tha.”