Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal are TOP 3

After four months, Bigg Boss 15 is finally coming to an end, and the Salman Khan-hosted reality show will soon announce the winner. The finale kick-started on Sunday evening with Salman Khan's powerful performance. After which, former winners Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Gauahar Khan entered the show and gave an option to the contestants to opt-out of the show with Rs 10 lakh. Nishant Bhat took the opportunity and quit the show. Next, the Gehraiyaan cast including Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday entered the house and announced the next eviction.

To everyone’s surprise, Shamita Shetty was voted out from Bigg Boss 15. Deepika Padukone praised Shamita for her wonderful gameplay. “We are sorry you are not in the top 3 but you played really well,” Deepika said. The cast then congratulated the top 3 contestants- Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Pratik Sehjapal. After her eviction, Shamita Shetty said that she wishes Pratik Sehjapal to lift the trophy. She said, “I did not expect whatever happened inside the house. This is really tough show and honestly, I am really happy that I could reach till end. This is really big for me. Also, ‘Haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar khete hain’. I feel Pratik will win or maybe Karan. But I would like it if Pratik wins because he literally gave his everything to the show. That boy only thinks, breathes this show and he has visualized this trophy everyday in his hands.”

Recently, in a poll conducted by Pinkvilla, the viewers were asked to vote for their favourite contestant. Tejasswi Prakash took the lead with maximum votes. Second to her in voting is Shamita Shetty, who received 26% percent votes.

Well, the fun is on but the most awaited moment is still a few hours away.

