Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat gets furious at Rakhi Sawant for mocking Shamita Shetty's injury

Bigg Boss 15 has grabbed all the attention owing to the endless drama and controversies. Recently, during the weekend episode with the host Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant was seen mocking Shamita Shetty’s shoulder injury. Rakhi claimed that Shamita’s shoulder pain begins when she washes the dishes but it gets fine when she blow-dries her hair.

Extending his support to the actress, Shamita’s boyfriend and actor Raqesh Bapat slammed Rakhi Sawant for mocking her serious injury. Raqesh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Sense of humour? Entertainment? This is clearly hitting below the belt, PERIOD. Stay safe, take care and see u soon @ShamitaShetty Your dignity makes you a winner already.” He also thanked Nishant for supporting Shamita during the incident. “ThanQ #NishantBhatt @teamnishantbhat for having her back,” wrote Raqesh.

Earlier, former contestant and Shamita’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia also took to social media and wrote, “Just wanted to say Shamita has been in excruciating pain! When I went into the house she was doing all the washing up alone without complaining! In a task she got injured very badly and the doctor had told her to tone it down! I used to massage her arms and back to ger her relief every night. There were days she would cry in pain. She’s a strong girl! She really is trying her best. I was in the house and believe me it’s very genuine. She really is suffering from extreme shoulder pain on both sides and is taking treatment for the same.” Soon Shilpa re-posted Rajiv’s story and wrote, “Hoping you stay strong my Tunki @shamitashetty_officia, praying hard. Thank you bro @rajivadatia”.