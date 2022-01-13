Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai’s mother on Umar Riaz’s eviction: It has made the entire nation upset

Fights, friendship, love, controversies, drama- Bigg Boss 15 house has seen it all. Speaking of which, there was one close connection in the house which won millions of hearts owing to their close friendship- Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. The two formed a strong bond inside the house and supported each other. However, Umar’s sudden eviction left Rashami shattered. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Rashami’s mother Rasila Desai opened up on the same and said the whole nation is upset with Umar’s eviction. She added that Rashami’s breakdown shows how much she valued her friendship with Umar.

“What I have always loved about my daughter is her kind heart. She values relationships and supports her friends when needed. Her friendship with Umar Riaz was one such example. The eviction of his, has actually made the entire nation upset, especially for Rashami who had shared a good bond with him inside. She knew how important that trophy was for Umar Riaz. Her crying just shows how much she valued her friendship with Umar. But I know she will bounce back and I know like her fans call her she will be that lone warrior in the house, who will win and come outside,” Rashami’s mother told ETimes.

After Umar’s eviction, his father Riaz Ahmed Chaudhury also took to his Twitter handle and mentioned a bunch of incidents and opined that Bigg Boss 15 makers have been unfair to his son for a long time.